Welcome to The Campbeltown Courier

A helping hand for troubled CS Wind

Posted on March 10, 2017
SUPPORT has been announced this week for troubled wind tower manufacturer CS Wind.

Read the full story in the March 10, 2017 edition of the Campbeltown Courier.


Budget promises security, stability and success

Posted on March 10, 2017
ARGYLL and Bute Council’s administration has passed its budget promising ‘security, stability and success’.

Read the full story in the March 10, 2017 edition of the Campbeltown Courier.


Queen’s Nurse honour for Kitty

Posted on March 10, 2017
A COMMUNITY nurse based at Campbeltown hospital has been selected to take part in a special professional development programme that will earn her the right to use the coveted title of
Queen’s Nurse.

Read the full story in the March 10, 2017 edition of the Campbeltown Courier.


Kintyre Club year opens with a bang

Posted on March 10, 2017
THE REOPENING night of the Kintyre Club’s charity and restaurant went off without a hitch.

Read the full story in the March 10, 2017 edition of the Campbeltown Courier.


Newshot’s winning streak continues against Carradale

Posted on March 10, 2017
NEWSHOT travelled to Kintyre to play Carradale last Saturday with a perfect 10 out of 10 league wins this season.

Read the full story in the March 10, 2017 edition of the Campbeltown Courier.

