Welcome to The Campbeltown Courier

A helping hand for troubled CS Wind
SUPPORT has been announced this week for troubled wind tower manufacturer CS Wind.
Budget promises security, stability and success
ARGYLL and Bute Council’s administration has passed its budget promising ‘security, stability and success’.
Queen’s Nurse honour for Kitty
A COMMUNITY nurse based at Campbeltown hospital has been selected to take part in a special professional development programme that will earn her the right to use the coveted title of
Queen’s Nurse.
Kintyre Club year opens with a bang
THE REOPENING night of the Kintyre Club’s charity and restaurant went off without a hitch.
Newshot’s winning streak continues against Carradale
NEWSHOT travelled to Kintyre to play Carradale last Saturday with a perfect 10 out of 10 league wins this season.
